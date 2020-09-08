Charity donations from Bobcaygeon Sparks and Brownies stolen from Trent Lakes transfer station: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are seeking two suspects after charity donations were reported stolen from a transfer station in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Saturday.

According to OPP, around 8 a.m. officers investigated a reported break and enter at the transfer station on Crystal Lake Road, about 25 kilometres north of Bobcaygeon.

Police determined that on Friday around 7:45 p.m., two suspects broke into the facility and allegedly stole $350 worth of aluminum cans which were being collected as part of an ongoing charity donation program to support the 1st Bobcaygeon Sparks and Brownies.

OPP say two suspects and their vehicle were captured on video surveillance.

One suspect is a man in his 30s with short brown hair with facial hair who was wearing green cargo shorts and a grey sweater.

Story continues below advertisement

The other is a woman in his 30s with black hair who was wearing black capri pants and a long-sleeve dark shirt with an orange traffic vest.

OPP say these two people are suspects in a weekend break and enter at a transfer station near Bobcaygeon. Peterborough County OPP

Suspect vehicle in the break and enter at a transfer station in Trent Lake. OPP

The vehicle is a black Acura MDX.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

7:46 Toronto Police unveil new body-worn cameras Toronto Police unveil new body-worn cameras