Break and enter at Peterborough elementary school, copper pipe reportedly stolen: police

Peterborough police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a break and enter at an elementary school on Hunter Street East in Peterborough that is currently under construction.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Sept. 1.

According to police, a male suspect broke into the school and appears to have stolen an unknown amount of copper pipe.

The suspect is described as a man five feet eight inches tall with short, dark hair and wearing a black hat, sunglasses and a grey hoodie

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers Online.

