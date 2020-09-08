Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa homicide suspect arrested in Toronto following Canada-wide warrant

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 10:05 am
Ottawa police say a 29-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder after he was arrested in Toronto on a Canada-wide warrant.
Ottawa police say a 29-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder after he was arrested in Toronto on a Canada-wide warrant. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s west end last month has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested in connection with the death of 23-year-old Jonathan Wite, who was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Aug. 21 at a residence on Richmond Road near Pinecrest Road.

Read more: Ottawa man sexually assaulted in his east-end home, police say

Police issued the warrant last Friday after another man related to the incident, 35-year-old Dwayne Young, turned himself in to Toronto police earlier in the day.

Trending Stories

The Ottawa Police Service said Tuesday morning that 29-year-old Michael Buckley was arrested after he also turned himself in to Toronto police.

Buckley and Young are both charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement
Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide
Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceHomicideFirst Degree MurderOttawa PoliceOttawa crimeOttawa ShootingOttawa homiciderichmond road shootingJonathan Wite homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers