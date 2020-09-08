Ottawa homicide suspect arrested in Toronto following Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s west end last month has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested in connection with the death of 23-year-old Jonathan Wite, who was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Aug. 21 at a residence on Richmond Road near Pinecrest Road.

Police issued the warrant last Friday after another man related to the incident, 35-year-old Dwayne Young, turned himself in to Toronto police earlier in the day.

The Ottawa Police Service said Tuesday morning that 29-year-old Michael Buckley was arrested after he also turned himself in to Toronto police.

Buckley and Young are both charged with first-degree murder.

