Ottawa man sexually assaulted in his east-end home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are seeking a suspect after they say a man was sexually assaulted in his east-end home earlier this week.

Officers say that after 7 p.m. on Sunday, an unknown man sexually assaulted an adult male with mobility issues in a ground-floor residence in the area of Montreal Road and Lacasse Avenue.

Read more: Ottawa police accused of racial profiling after traffic stop video shared on social media

The victim sustained minor injuries and the suspect fled the area, police say.

Police are not releasing any additional details about the victim to protect his identity.

Ottawa police have described the suspect as approximately six feet tall with a slim and muscular build in his late 20s or early 30s.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was wearing a black face mask, black head covering and moss green sweatpants at the time of the assault, according to the police report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760 or by email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

0:45 Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide