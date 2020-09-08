Man injured after being shot in the leg in south Etobicoke, police say

Toronto police say a man was transported to hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday in south Etobicoke.
Emergency crews were called to Eighth Street and Morrison Street, just south of Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.
The man was taken to hospital by paramedics in serious but non life-threatening condition.
Investigators have not yet released any suspect information.
Streetcar service in the area has been suspended due to the police investigation, but shuttle buses are running. The 110 Islington South bus is also detouring.
