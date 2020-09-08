Man injured after being shot in the leg in south Etobicoke, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was transported to hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday in south Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to Eighth Street and Morrison Street, just south of Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics in serious but non life-threatening condition.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information.

Streetcar service in the area has been suspended due to the police investigation, but shuttle buses are running. The 110 Islington South bus is also detouring.

UPDATE: 501 Queen: No streetcar service between Long Branch Loop and Humber Loop due to police activity at Lake Shore Blvd W and Ninth St. Shuttle buses operating via Lake Shore Blvd W, Kipling Ave, Birmingham St, Dwight Ave. https://t.co/makD5i2vRC — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 8, 2020

UPDATE: 110 Islington South: Detour both ways via Birmingham St, Kipling Ave due to police activity at Lake Shore Blvd W and Ninth St. https://t.co/BGhMdepRK8 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 8, 2020

