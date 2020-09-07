11 new coronavirus cases reported throughout Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in twice as many days, Saskatchewan is reporting new coronavirus cases in the double digits, adding 11 on the holiday Monday of the Labour Day long weekend.

The 11 new cases are spread throughout the province, with two in the far northwest region, two in Saskatoon and one in each of the central east, southwest, south central and southeast zones. The location of one of the cases is pending.

Going into the long weekend, there were 36 active cases, while coming out of it, there are now 58. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

One person with the coronavirus is hospitalized in the intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

The cumulative total of coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan since the first one was reported on March 12 sits at 1,662.

Health official say 834 cases are linked to community contacts or mass gatherings, 252 are travel-related, 491 have no known exposure and 85 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 67 cases involving health-care workers.

Of the cumulative cases, 1,384 have been in adults over the age of 19 while 278 have involved teens and children under the age of 19.

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 24 people.

Saskatchewan has completed 150,737 COVID-19 tests.

