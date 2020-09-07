2 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex on Labour Day

Send this page to someone via email

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in London and Middlesex on Labour Day.

There are now a total of 738 COVID-19 cases in the region, which includes 672 recoveries, the same as the day before.

The death toll remains unchanged at 57. It has not increased since June 12.

There are at least nine active cases in the region.

According to data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), both new cases are from the city of London. Both people are in their 20s.

One person is male, the other is female. One is a health-care worker.

London’s COVID-19 Assessment Centres at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena will be open for Labour Day. #LdnOnt #Middlesex — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) September 4, 2020

Out of all of the cases in London-Middlesex, the city of London has seen 682, while Strathroy-Caradoc has seen 26.

Elsewhere, 12 have been reported in Middlesex Centre, seven in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, four in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

People in their 20s make up 21 per cent of cases, with 157, which is the largest number of cases in terms of age group.

People in their 50s make up 15 per cent of cases, with 110. People in their 30s and over the age of 80 follow closely behind with 14.5 per cent each, or 107 cases each.

Women account for 58 per cent of all cases, and health-care workers account for 21.7 per cent.

There are no active outbreaks in the region, but according to health unit data, at least 254 cases are linked to previous outbreaks.

As of Monday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate rose to 145.4, while Ontario’s is 290.4.

Ontario

A provincial update was not provided Monday due to Labour Day.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 43,161.

Two new deaths were also announced, bringing the death toll to 2,813.

A total of 38,958 cases are considered resolved, which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Elgin and Oxford

For the eighth day in a row, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) did not report any new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases in the region remains unchanged at 254 as of Monday, which includes 244 recoveries, the same as the day before.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least five known active cases in the region: three in Aylmer and one each in Bayham and Woodstock.

According to health unit data, two people with active cases are between the ages of 10 and 19, with the remaining ones in their 40s, 50s, and 60s.

People in their 50s make up the largest case count in terms of age group with 50 cases, or 19.7 per cent.

The region’s positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent for the week of Aug. 23.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) do not issue updates on the weekends or on holidays.

As of Friday, there were a total of 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, along with 115 recoveries and five deaths.

There are zero active cases.

Out of the 120 cases, Stratford has seen the most cases by municipality with 29 cases. North Perth has had 16, followed by Perth East with 15.

People in their 20s make up the largest number of cases in terms of age group with 26 cases, or 21.6 per cent.

People in their 60s make up 18.3 per cent of cases with 22.

Females account for 56.7 per cent of cases.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases and one new recovery of COVID-19 was reported by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) late Sunday. This keeps the region’s total number of cases at 341, and increases the number of recoveries to 314.

The death toll has remained at 25 since early June.

At least two cases remain active in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

There have been a total of 10 outbreaks in the region, but none are active anymore. The latest outbreak to be declared over was in early July.

LPH says 109 cases and 16 deaths are outbreak-related.

The health unit says at least 23,977 tests have been received as of late Sunday, with 1.4 per cent coming back positive.