What’s open and closed this Labour Day long weekend in London, Ont.

The last long weekend of summer is on the horizon and while the novel coronavirus pandemic is still very much a large part of our everyday reality, those in the London region can still find ways to safely enjoy the Labour Day holiday.

As was the case over the Civic Holiday weekend in early August, London and Middlesex County remain in Stage 3 of reopening, meaning that residents following public health guidelines can enjoy indoor dining, gyms and attractions like galleries, zoos and museums.

Cineplex movie theatres have also since reopened across the country, though it was announced on Thursday that a location in Ottawa is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The forecast is calling for milder conditions with highs between 22 C and 25 C Friday through Monday, with a slight chance of rain on Saturday and Monday.

While Londoners may not need to cool off, they can still enjoy municipal amenities like splash pads and swimming and wading pools. Further information and updates on the city’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic can be found on a dedicated page of the city’s website.

As for the actual Labour Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 7, those in the London region will want to keep in mind what will be open and what will be closed.

What’s open Monday:

A select few Shoppers Drug Mart locations: 510 Hamilton Rd., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m; the Sherwood Forest Mall location at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Beer Store at 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. is listed on its website as being open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Labatt Brewery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



East Park

Both of London’s COVID-19 assessment centres will operate as normal, with the Carling Heights location open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Oakridge location open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s closed Monday:

Malls, including White Oaks Mall, Masonville Place and Westmount Shopping Centre

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations

Most The Beer Store locations

Grocery stores

Banks

Government offices, including city administrative offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

London Public Library — though the digital library is always available

LCBO stores are closed as they have been every Monday as part of measures related to the pandemic

No garbage collection

The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on holiday schedules on Monday, Sept. 7 and routes 90, 91, 102, 104 and 106 will not operate that day. As well, the LTC is reminding riders that service changes come into effect Sunday, Sept. 6, which will return service levels to “approximately 90 per cent of the September 2019 service levels.”

Regardless of how you spend the long weekend, everyone is encouraged to follow public health precautions to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Information from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on rules, regulations and best practices surrounding the use of face coverings can be found here. Information about physical distancing, the difference between social circles and social gatherings, proper hand hygiene and more can be found here.

Long weekends were made for East Park! Whether you want to golf, mini-golf, go-kart, swim, splash or hit a few balls in the cage or on the range we've got you covered. Book your spot for the pool/splash pad today: https://t.co/6Gh6OieVOX#eastparklondon #ldnont #wecauseplay pic.twitter.com/ldAM4deoXx — East Park (@EastParkLondon) September 3, 2020

London Transit will be operating on holiday schedules for the holiday Monday – September 7, 2020. Routes 90, 91, 102, 104 & 106 will not be operating. Find full details: https://t.co/6wVDUELdMY Remember the service level changes take effect September 6th. #LdnOnt — London Transit (@LTCLdnOnt) September 3, 2020

Did we miss something? Call 519-931-6098, or email news@980cfpl.ca.