Coronavirus: Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa temporarily closes after employee tests positive

An Ottawa theatre is temporarily closed barely a month after reopening to the public after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Cineplex Inc. said in a statement this week that its Carling Avenue location is temporarily closing.
An employee who last worked on Aug. 29 has tested positive for the virus, the multiplex chain confirmed.
Cineplex said it is working with Ottawa Public Health to trace the staff member’s recent contacts and is asking any potentially exposed co-workers to get tested, stay home and self-isolate.
The Carling theatre will also go through a deep clean, the cinema said.
A Cineplex spokesperson told Global News the theatre is set to reopen on Friday.
The Toronto-based chain announced a gradual reopening of its theatres across Ontario at the end of July and said two weeks ago it will open the rest of its cinemas across Canada.
Comments