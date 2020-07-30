Cineplex opening 25 theatres across Ontario, allowing 50 people per screen

Send this page to someone via email

It looks like Ontarians are going to be able to head back to movie theatres — at least, some movie theatres across the province — as of July 31. Twenty-five locations in total will be reopening in time for the long weekend, allowing 50 people per individual screen.

That number is up from last week, when it was announced that only 50 people per entire theatre would be allowed inside.

Cineplex, one of Canada’s biggest entertainment companies, is taking a phased approach to reopening, and expects a majority of its locations will reopen over the next several weeks, including its 43 other theatre locations across Ontario. It is the last province to open up theatres to the public.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Minister, happily confirmed the news on Twitter.

NEW: Earlier this morning I had a productive call with Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of@CineplexMovies to let him know cinemas will now be able to open in Stage 3 based on protocols approved by the Chief Medical Officer of Health. 🍿 🎞 🎬 — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) July 30, 2020

Cineplex has faced a number of hurdles over the last several months as it contended with a full closure of its theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past four months have given us a new appreciation for the importance of friends and family and the power of shared experiences with those we love,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO, Cineplex. “Entertaining is what we do best, and we simply can’t wait to safely welcome guests back to our theatres, for some much-deserved entertainment, fun and escape.”

Theatres will be offering tickets for $5 as a “welcome back” gesture to audiences, showing new releases and summer favourites like Beauty and the Beast, Jaws, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Invisible Man, Bloodshot, Sonic The Hedgehog, My Spy, Jurassic Park, Gravity and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Cineplex asserts it is implementing best practices and learnings from global counterparts as well as working in partnership with leading public health and infectious disease experts to maximize safety precautions.

Some of these measures include reserved seating in all auditoriums across Canada, enhanced cleaning practices, debit/credit payments only and mask requirements where provincial guidelines dictate. (A full list of guidelines can be found at Cineplex’s official site).

Cineplex plans to reduce the capacity of its theatres by 60-80 per cent, according to a company spokesperson. Movie times are also being staggered to avoid overcrowding, and guests are expected to follow social distancing guidelines as set out by the province.

Here is a list of theatres reopening Friday, in alphabetical order by city:

Galaxy Cinemas Barrie, Barrie

Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain, Hamilton

Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas, Kingston

Cineplex Cinemas Kitchener and VIP, Kitchener

SilverCity London Cinemas, London

The Rec Room (CF Masonville Place), London

Cineplex Cinemas Milton, Milton

SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas, Newmarket

Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas, Niagara Falls

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP, Oakville

Cineplex Odeon Oshawa Cinemas, Oshawa

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa, Ottawa

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa, Ottawa

Cineplex Cinemas Pickering and VIP, Pickering

SilverCity Richmond Hill, Richmond Hill

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, Sudbury

Cineplex Cinemas Empress Walk, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Eglinton and VIP, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP, Toronto

Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale, Toronto

Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas, Toronto

The Rec Room (Roundhouse), Toronto

Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo, Waterloo

Playdium, Whitby

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan, Woodbridge

— With files from The Canadian Press

