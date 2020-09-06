Ontario reports 158 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; total cases top 43,100

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 158 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 43,161.

It’s a slight dip compared to Saturday when 169 cases were reported, which was the largest increase since July 24.

“Toronto is reporting 49 new cases, with 44 in Peel, 21 in Ottawa and 16 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 of them reporting no new cases.”

Elliott said the province processed nearly 29,000 additional tests.

A total of 38,958 cases are considered resolved, which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Two new deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,813.

There are 52 people hospitalized with the virus (down by six), with 15 in intensive care (up by one) and nine on ventilators (up by one).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Sept. 4 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

20,217 people are male

22,641 people are female

2,939 people are 19 and under

13,649 people are 20 to 39

12,819 people are 40 to 59

7,630 people are 60 to 79

6,118 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario; that figure hasn’t changed in many days. There are currently 17 outbreaks in long-term care homes. There are 14 active cases among long-term care residents and 38 among staff.

