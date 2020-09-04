Londoners urged to keep COVID-19 top of mind over Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

While the Labour Day long weekend will give Londoners some much-needed time off, city officials are urging folks to stay on top of current health guidelines surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Those guidelines include mandatory masking in all enclosed public spaces, where possible, along with practicing physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

Other guidelines include limits on gatherings. Indoor gatherings remain capped at 50 people and outdoor gatherings can be no larger than 100 people.

For gatherings that are both indoors and outdoors, their combined total must be no more than 100 people.

These gatherings still require physical distancing and those indoors must wear a mask.

Those who are worried about having been infected will be relieved to know the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s COVID-19 assessment centres will follow their regular schedules over the holiday weekend.

That includes having the Carling Heights assessment centre open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on holiday Monday. The centre at Oakridge Arena will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day as well.

You can find a full list of what’s open and closed over the Labour Day long weekend here.

