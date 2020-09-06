‘They were incredible people’: Oshawa, Ont. family continues to be mourned following tragic shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A memorial continues to grow in honour of the Traynor family after a tragic shooting early Friday in Oshawa that claimed the lives of four family members and wounded one other.

“They were incredible people and they had a beautiful family and if you knew them, you loved them,” said Angela Guglielmo, a mother of four who grew up with Chris and Loretta Traynor.

Durham Regional Police were called to a home on Parklane Avenue after neighbours heard what sounded like gunshots in the early morning hours Friday.

Four people were killed, Chris Traynor and his three children Bradley, Adelaide and Joseph. Their mother Loretta was injured and is being treated in hospital; the couple’s other son Sam wasn’t home at the time of the shooting. The suspect is believed to be Loretta Traynor’s estranged brother. Police said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home.

Chris Traynor worked as a teacher at Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School and Loretta taught at St. Theresa Catholic School in Whitby.

“What I’ve met of them, they’ve been a super sweet family, probably the sweetest I’ve met,” said Marshall Kewin, a friend of the couple’s daughter, Adelaide.

They were high school sweethearts who went on to create a family that was heavily involved in sports and academics.

The flags have been lowered at city-owned buildings in Oshawa to honour the family.

“I don’t think our community has ever faced anything like this in the history of our great city,” said Dan Carter, the mayor of Oshawa.

“It’s been an unbelievable, devastating time for our community. I can’t even think of the right words or the right emotions … our community has lost such great individuals and contributors to our community.”

The Durham Catholic District School Board issued a statement online extending prayers and sympathies to all involved.

“We are aware this incident reaches far into many of our school communities across the board. Regardless of the connection to the individuals involved, such sad and disturbing news so close to home may bring about a variety of heightened emotions,” writes Tracy Barill, the director of education.

“If your child is experiencing increased levels of anxiety at this time, please reach out.”

Durham Regional Police continue to investigate and have not provided any new information since Friday. Autopsies were expected to take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family.

“They were the type of people we should all strive to be. If you were any less of a person than what that family modeled, you should be striving for more in your life,” added Guglielmo.