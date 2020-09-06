Winnipeg Transit cutting Downtown Spirit and reducing some service in fall schedule

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Transit is rolling out its fall schedule starting Sunday.

The city says ridership is approximately 50 per cent of what it was this time last year, but they expect this number to increase in the fall as schools reopen.

Because of this, regular weekday service will continue with full service to all elementary, middle, and high schools in the city.

Express service will see a 15 per cent reduction, while post-secondary service will operate in a reduced capacity due largely to the fact most courses are being offered remotely in the fall semester.

“While it’s difficult to accurately predict precisely how many individuals will take transit this fall, we believe our schedule is well structured to accommodate more riders while allowing passengers to continue practising social distancing,” said Greg Ewankiw, director of Winnipeg Transit, in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor ridership numbers and we will adjust schedules as necessary to ensure we are providing the appropriate level of service.”

You can see more about the routes on the city’s website.

Also starting Sunday, it’s the end of the line for the free Downtown Spirit, which will no longer be running.

Winnipeg Transit says during June and July all of the bus operators who were temporarily laid off were brought back on.

No layoffs are expected as a result of the fall schedule.

Masks are now mandatory on Winnipeg Transit buses and people are encouraged to maintain a physical distance from other riders.

