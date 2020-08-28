Winnipeg to require masks in city facilities, vehicles, transit

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is set to make masks or face coverings mandatory in all city-operated facilities and on city vehicles, including Winnipeg Transit.

The masks will be required as of Saturday, in an attempt to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“As we approach the fall season and children are returning back to school, higher volumes of people are expected on Winnipeg Transit and in City of Winnipeg facilities, and with those higher volumes of people, it will be increasingly difficult to maintain physical distancing,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

Jason Shaw, manager of the city’s Emergency Operations Centre, called the mask mandate a “reasonable measure” when used in combination with other precautions like hand-washing and social distancing.

“We’re asking Winnipeggers visiting our facilities and using public transit to do their part and wear a face mask to protect our most vulnerable residents.”

City staff have been instructed to let people know about the new measure if they aren’t wearing a mask but said Winnipeggers won’t be denied service for refusing to cover up.

Transit riders, however, could face a $100 fine for non-compliance, and the city said it may decide to implement enforcement if non-compliance becomes an issue.

To help residents get used to the new requirement, the city will be providing face masks to be distributed to members of the public in city buildings or on buses for the first two weeks of the mandate, or until supplies run out.

Bowman and Shaw will address media from city hall on Friday afternoon with more information about the new measures.

