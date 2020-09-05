Zero new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex to kick off Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

One new recovery and zero new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Saturday.

There are still a total of 735 COVID-19 cases in the region, with 670 recoveries. Eight cases remain active.

There have been 57 deaths, with the latest reported on June 12.

London has seen most of the cases in terms of municipality, with a total of 679.

Strathroy-Caradoc is in second place, with 26, and Middlesex Centre follows with 12.

People in their 20s make up 21 per cent of cases, with 155, which is the highest number of cases in terms of age group.

Story continues below advertisement

People in their 50s make up 15 per cent of cases, with 110. People over the age of 80 follow closely behind with 14.5 per cent, or 107 cases.

Women account for 58 per cent of all cases, and health-care workers account for 21.6 per cent.

1:01 Coronavirus: WHO says those who are obese at 7 times greater risk for worse COVID-19 outcomes Coronavirus: WHO says those who are obese at 7 times greater risk for worse COVID-19 outcomes

There are no active outbreaks in the region, but according to health unit data, at least 254 cases are linked to previous outbreaks.

As of Saturday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate remains at 144.8, while Ontario’s is 288.2.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario reported 169 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 43,003.

It’s the largest single-day increase since July 24, when 195 were reported.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll at 2,811.

More than 38,800 cases are considered resolved, which is at least 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 of them reporting no new cases.

Elgin and Oxford

For the sixth day in a row, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) did not report any new case of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of cases in the region remains unchanged at 254 as of Saturday, which includes 244 recoveries, the same as the day before.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least five known active cases in the region: three in Aylmer and one each in Bayham and Woodstock.

According to health unit data, two people with active cases are between the ages of 10 and 19, with the remaining ones in their 40s, 50s, and 60s.

People in their 50s make up the highest case count in terms of age group with 50 cases, or 19.7 per cent.

The region’s percent positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent for the week of Aug. 23.

1:39 Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor outlines criteria for safety of attending events in the fall Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor outlines criteria for safety of attending events in the fall

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) do not issue updates on the weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, there were a total of 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, along with 115 recoveries and five deaths.

There are zero active cases.

Out of the 120 cases, Stratford has seen the most cases by municipality with 29 cases. North Perth has had 16, followed by Perth East with 15.

People in their 20s make up the highest case count in terms of age group with 26 cases, or 21.6 per cent.

People in their 60s make up 18.3 per cent of cases with 22.

Females account for 56.7 per cent of cases.

Read more: 15 people test positive for coronavirus after attending GTA church services

Sarnia and Lambton

Zero new COVID-19 cases or recoveries were reported by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) late Friday.

This keeps the region’s total number of cases at 340, and the number of recoveries at 313.

The death count remains unchanged at 25. It’s stayed the same since early June.

At least two cases remain active in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

Story continues below advertisement

There are zero active outbreaks in the region.

The health unit says at least 23,537 tests have been received as of late Friday, with 1.4 per cent of tests coming back positive, a decrease of 0.1 per cent compared to the day before.

–With files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan and Ryan Rocca