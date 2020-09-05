15 people test positive for coronavirus after attending GTA church services

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Fifteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending church services in Toronto and Vaughan, Ont.

Public health officials in Toronto and York Region say the exposures occurred at a pair of Miracle Arena for All Nations events.

The health units say several people who attended services at both locations on Aug. 16 were contagious with COVID-19.

They also believe there may have been others at the services who had the virus and were contagious.

The health units say anyone who has attended these events should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Sept. 18.

They have also followed up with all known close contacts of the identified cases and directed them to self-isolate for 14 days and go for testing.

