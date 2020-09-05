Ontario reports 169 new coronavirus cases marking largest increase in more than 6 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 169 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 43,003.

It’s the largest single-day increase in cases in the province since July 24, when 195 were reported.

“Peel is reporting 46 new cases, with 42 in Toronto, 30 in Ottawa and 19 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 of them reporting no new cases.”

More than 38,800 cases are considered resolved, which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 28,700 additional tests were processed. The province has now completed a total of 3,097,453 tests.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, keeping the provincial death toll at 2,811.

Currently, there are 58 people hospitalized with the virus (down by eight), with 14 in intensive care (up by one) and eight on a ventilator (no change).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

20,150 people are male

22,552 people are female

2,910 people are 19 and under

13,570 people are 20 to 39

12,789 people are 40 to 59

7,618 people are 60 to 79

6,110 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as in recent days. There are currently 17 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are seven active cases among long-term care residents and 40 among staff.

