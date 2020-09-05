London Ont.’s coronavirus assessment centres open regular hours on Labour Day

London’s novel coronavirus assessment centres are not taking the holiday Monday off.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says both COVID-19 assessment centres located at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena will be open on Labour Day.
The Carling Heights Assessment Centre will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the assessment centre at Oakridge Arena will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trending Stories
The Carling Heights site is also open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, while the Oakridge site will be closed.
The health unit says there is no medication or treatment onsite at either of the assessment centres.
According to the MLHU, common symptoms for COVID-19 include:
- Fever (temperature of 37.8 C or greater)
- New or worsening cough
- Shortness of breath
Other symptoms include:
- Sore throat
- Difficulty swallowing
- New sense of smell or taste disorder(s)
- Nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain
- Runny nose, or nasal congestion (if there are no underlying reasons for these symptoms such as seasonal allergies, postnasal drip, etc.)
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor outlines criteria for safety of attending events in the fall
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments