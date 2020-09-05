London Ont.’s coronavirus assessment centres open regular hours on Labour Day

Send this page to someone via email

London’s novel coronavirus assessment centres are not taking the holiday Monday off.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says both COVID-19 assessment centres located at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena will be open on Labour Day.

London’s COVID-19 Assessment Centres at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena will be open for Labour Day. #LdnOnt #Middlesex — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) September 4, 2020

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the assessment centre at Oakridge Arena will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carling Heights site is also open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, while the Oakridge site will be closed.

The health unit says there is no medication or treatment onsite at either of the assessment centres.

According to the MLHU, common symptoms for COVID-19 include:

Fever (temperature of 37.8 C or greater)

New or worsening cough

Shortness of breath

Other symptoms include:

Sore throat

Difficulty swallowing

New sense of smell or taste disorder(s)

Nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain

Runny nose, or nasal congestion (if there are no underlying reasons for these symptoms such as seasonal allergies, postnasal drip, etc.)

