Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

London Ont.’s coronavirus assessment centres open regular hours on Labour Day

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 5, 2020 11:34 am
COVID-19 testing centre at the Oakridge Arena at 825 Valetta Street, London on May 26, 2020
The Carling Heights site is also open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, while the Oakridge site will be closed. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London’s novel coronavirus assessment centres are not taking the holiday Monday off.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says both COVID-19 assessment centres located at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena will be open on Labour Day.

Read more: What’s open and closed this Labour Day long weekend in London, Ont.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the assessment centre at Oakridge Arena will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carling Heights site is also open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, while the Oakridge site will be closed.

The health unit says there is no medication or treatment onsite at either of the assessment centres.

Read more: Coronavirus: Middlesex-London and Southwestern Public health units report zero new cases

According to the MLHU, common symptoms for COVID-19 include:

  • Fever (temperature of 37.8 C or greater)
  • New or worsening cough
  • Shortness of breath

Other symptoms include:

  • Sore throat
  • Difficulty swallowing
  • New sense of smell or taste disorder(s)
  • Nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain
  • Runny nose, or nasal congestion (if there are no underlying reasons for these symptoms such as seasonal allergies, postnasal drip, etc.)
