Police investigating convenience store robbery in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the early hours on Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Needs Convenience Store at 6130 Chebucto Rd. at 2:01 a.m.

A lone male suspect is alleged to have entered the store, demanded two cartons of cigarettes and then produced a knife.

The male employee pushed the panic button and the suspect went behind the counter, took money from the till and cartons of cigarettes from the cabinet drawers.

The employee was not injured in the robbery.

Police say the man fled the store and ran west on Chebucto Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as approximately 20 to 25 years old, between 5’6″ and 5’7″ tall, with a slim build.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing an orange toque, black cloth mask, a flourescent green T-shirt over a long-sleeved white shirt, dark pants and dark sneakers with white soles.

Multiple police units attended the scene and are actively looking for the suspect.

1:27 Saskatoon police seek suspects in stabbing, robbery, break-in and attempted shooting Saskatoon police seek suspects in stabbing, robbery, break-in and attempted shooting

A K9 officer attended the scene with the police service dog and located evidence associated with the robbery at the corner of Chebucto Road and St. Matthias Street.

The service dog followed a track of the suspect which was eventually lost on North Street.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement