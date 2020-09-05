Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating convenience store robbery in Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the early hours on Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Needs Convenience Store at 6130 Chebucto Rd. at 2:01 a.m.

A lone male suspect is alleged to have entered the store, demanded two cartons of cigarettes and then produced a knife.

Read more: 63-year-old facing charges after stabbing in Halifax’s Fairview neighbourhood

The male employee pushed the panic button and the suspect went behind the counter, took money from the till and cartons of cigarettes from the cabinet drawers.

The employee was not injured in the robbery.

Police say the man fled the store and ran west on Chebucto Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as approximately 20 to 25 years old, between 5’6″ and 5’7″ tall, with a slim build.

Trending Stories

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing an orange toque, black cloth mask, a flourescent green T-shirt over a long-sleeved white shirt, dark pants and dark sneakers with white soles.

Multiple police units attended the scene and are actively looking for the suspect.

Saskatoon police seek suspects in stabbing, robbery, break-in and attempted shooting
Saskatoon police seek suspects in stabbing, robbery, break-in and attempted shooting

A K9 officer attended the scene with the police service dog and located evidence associated with the robbery at the corner of Chebucto Road and St. Matthias Street.

The service dog followed a track of the suspect which was eventually lost on North Street.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceArmed RobberyHalifax crimeHRPNova Scotia CrimeChebucto RoadNeeds Convenience Store
Flyers
More weekly flyers