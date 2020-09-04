Menu

Comments

Canada

Jim Elliott announces Regina mayoral bid for 3rd time

By Elise Darwish Global News
Jim Elliott announces he will be running for mayor in the 2020 election, making this his third time running.
Jim Elliott announces he will be running for mayor in the 2020 election, making this his third time running. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Environmentalist Jim Elliott, who ran for Regina mayor in 2012 and 2016, officially announced Friday that he will be running again in the 2020 election.

In his announcement, Elliott says there are a number of issues not being dealt with, and the novel coronavirus pandemic has placed them under a brighter spotlight.

Read more: Long-time Regina politician Jerry Flegel announces mayoral bid

“A lot of individuals and families are being left behind throughout the whole process,” Elliott said.

“This pandemic has shown a lot of our weaknesses in the system.”

Read more: Regina city council gives itself a 26% salary increase, 1.9% for mayor

Elliott also views the city’s sustainability goals as lacklustre and sees that as one of four pillars he will be focusing on this election.

“Moving towards a 100-per cent renewable plan by 2050 is imperative and we need to get going on that. We’re already sitting two or three years behind on getting a plan forward and we still haven’t done that.”

Read more: Tony Fiacco announces run to become mayor of Regina, again

Elliott joins incumbent Michael Fougere, Ward 10 Coun. Jerry Flegel and businessman Tony Fiacco in the race for mayor of Regina.

Vote by mail one option to cast ballot: Elections Saskatchewan
Vote by mail one option to cast ballot: Elections Saskatchewan
