Tony Fiacco announces run to become mayor of Regina, again

Tony Fiacco is making another run to become the mayor of Regina.

On Saturday, Fiacco officially announced he was running for mayor in the Nov. 9 municipal election.

His platform consists of improving crime, infrastructure and transparency.

Fiacco says he would ensure police spend less time dealing with mental health and addiction issues.

“They’re unable to concentrate on their policing duties,” Fiacco said.

“We need to find ways to put more funding into organizations that are trained to deal with mental health and addictions, and let the Regina Police Service deal with policing, which is what they’re trained to do.”

Fiacco would also like to see more money invested in recreational facilities, the downtown area and the inner-city.

“We need to find better ways to make it more attractive,” Fiacco said. One idea includes connecting the downtown area to the Dewdney strip.

Fiacco, who previously ran for mayor in 2016, says the current council has become complacent.

“They’ve become reactive instead of proactive and that’s not how a city council should operate,” Fiacco said.

He criticized the council for inserting themselves in the Co-op and Unifor labour dispute and how they continue to handle the controversy surrounding the CNIB building in Wascana Park.

Fiacco accused council and its mayor, Michael Fougere, of carrying on controversy on issues that “shouldn’t go further.”

“There are many other issues they could have dealt with in a different matter,” he said.

Mayor Fougere has not announced his bid for a second term.

Pat Fiacco, Tony’s brother, was the mayor of Regina from 2000 to 2012.

