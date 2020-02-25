Regina councillors seek ‘critical’ consultation plan for CNIB/Brandt project in Wascana Park

Send this page to someone via email

Some Regina city councillors are looking for the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) to provide more information on public feedback on the CNIB/Brandt Building Proposal in Wascana Park.

Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins and Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens are bringing forward a motion at Wednesday’s council meeting recommending the PCC publish a “detailed public consultation plan” surrounding the project.

“There’s been no proper public consultation with respect to the Brandt office project — we think that’s critical that those consultations take place,” Hawkins said.

In her 2019 report, Saskatchewan’s provincial auditor Judy Ferguson found the PCC’s public consultation process inadequate.

“What I’m asking council to do is remind the government that the auditor has made these recommendations and encourage the government to put in place proper public consultations,” Hawkins said.

“This park is the most important feature in the city and in the province and the public deserve to have some input.”

Currently in its design phase, the PCC decided to allow CNIB and Brandt Developments to move forward in their plans earlier this month, based on several conditions.

The PCC’s CEO Monique Goffinet Miller said it would require CNIB “to provide the tenancy makeup, and detailed information on how it complies with all five pillars of Wascana Centre’s Master Plan.”

The five pillars restrict park development to only recreation, cultural, environmental, educational and government purposes.

Despite the PCC’s efforts, the two councillors are seeking more transparency surrounding the project and its entire process moving forward.

“What we’re looking for, ultimately, is a detailed road map for what the next phase of consultation will look like as per the auditor’s request and to ensure that the result of the consultation is considered by the PCC,” Stevens said

“I think the provincial auditor’s report has made clear that the public consultation has been inadequate and we want to see that the next phase is open and transparent.”

At this point, CNIB will use 4,200 square feet of the space rent-free as part of a donation from Brandt, the owner of the 77,000 square foot proposed building.

Additional tenants will need to be approved by the PCC’s architectural advisory committee, which will determine if they align with the park’s five pillars.

The CNIB launched a website CNIB In The Park in an effort to be transparent and keep the public informed.

-With files from Mickey Djuric.