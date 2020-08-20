Long-time Regina politician Jerry Flegel announces mayoral bid

After 14 years in local politics, current Ward 10 Coun. Jerry Flegel has announced new political intentions ahead of Regina’s upcoming municipal election.

“We’ve done a lot of good things over the years, but we know there’s a ton of work to do and we’ve fallen short on a lot of issues we need to deal with and as mayor I’m going to make sure we get a lot of that done,” Flegel said Thursday morning.

In his announcement speech, Flegel mentioned dealing with and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic as a priority heading into the next term.

He said that if elected, he intends to form a committee to tackle the issue.

“I want to set up a committee that is going to relaunch Regina, and be a committee where we can talk to all of the different interest groups — the communities, the police, the provincial government — and set up a community as to how we can help business get back on its feet,” he said.

Flegel also said he intends to review Regina Police Service operations with the goal of making “a safe community where everybody is welcome,” and promote the development of vacant rail yard land north of the downtown core.

“There’s 17 and a half acres. I want to use seven or eight of the acres and possibly look at starting building by the end of next year. We need a couple years to build. That way we’ve got ball diamonds, we’ve got pickleball courts, cultural centres, farmers markets, and things for kids to do,” Flegel said.

“We have a facility that’s gonna allow for multi-purpose use. We don’t have that right now as a facility.”

Flegel also responded to recent allegations leveled on the Victims Voices Regina Instagram page.

The anonymous post describes an incident involving Flegel and a woman at a charity event in 2015.

“I’m quite comfortable in my past,” Flegel said “My answer to that as well is that I’ve got a plan for the future and if you want to look at my past — you have a window in a car and a rear-view mirror. I’d rather look at the big window.”

Though when asked about whether or not Flegel remembered such an incident, he indicated he did not.

“I tried to look back onto my 2015 calendar and I had roughly 100 events. If somebody would have said or done something — what they stated I did — I would have remembered that,” he said.

“I can tell you personally that I don’t act like that. I’m clean. I’m good.”

Flegel said he is aware of the allegations and has “asked to speak to that person,” though he did not say whether the request was direct or through the Instagram page, which posts submissions anonymously. He said he did not get a response.

Flegel was also asked by a reporter if he would like to apologize for anything.

“I would if there was something to apologize for. If they’re willing to come forward I would absolutely like to talk to them,” he responded.

Incumbent Michael Fougere confirmed his intentions to Global earlier this year to again run for mayor.

Tony Fiacco, who first ran for mayor in 2016, has also announced a 2020 mayoral bid.

Election day is scheduled for Nov. 9.