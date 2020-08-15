Saskatchewan’s coronavirus death toll rises to 21; province reports 25 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth week in a row, another person in Saskatchewan has died as a result of COVID-19.

The person is from south-central Saskatchewan and was in their 80s.

The 21st coronavirus death in Saskatchewan comes as the province reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing total cases to 1,566.

The majority of the new cases are in the northwest with 17 people in the area testing positive for the virus. Six of the new cases are in central Saskatchewan and two new cases were reported in Saskatoon.

Of the new cases, 23 are in communal living settings.

There are 189 active cases in Saskatchewan, 123 of which are in communal living settings, say health officials.

On Saturday, Premier Scott Moe tweeted that the active cases are a result of “aggressive testing and contract tracing in Hutterite communities” adding the “situation is improving” as the outbreaks are “under control.”

However, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, 22 rural municipalities in the province have transmission in the community and been deemed as areas of ongoing concern. The list of areas can be found here.

Here is a breakdown of where active cases are in Saskatchewan:

South-west: 52

Regina: 39

South-central: 33

Saskatoon: 27

North-west: 22

Central-west: 10

Central-east: 3

North-central: 2

The location of one additional case is pending say health officials.

No active cases are in the far north, north-east and south-east regions of the province.

There are eight people in the hospital, three of which are receiving inpatient care, two in Saskatoon, one in Regina. Five people are in the ICU — three in Saskatoon, one in north-central Saskatchewan and one in the south west.

The province reported nine more recoveries on Saturday, bringing total recoveries to 1,566.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll is at 21.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

257 people are 19 and under

498 people are 20 to 39

488 are 40 to 59

268 people are 60 to 79

55 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 804 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 222 are travel-related, 455 have no known exposure and 85 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 64 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 120,486 tests so far for the virus, up 2,016 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

