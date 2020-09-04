Continue preparations for Oct. 26 election: Saskatchewan’s chief electoral officer

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s chief electoral officer says preparations should continue for a provincial election on Oct. 26.

Michael Boda said his recommendation comes on advice from Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, and input from provincial electoral stakeholders.

“Earlier today, I sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe to inform him that, at present, from a public health and electoral operational perspective, there is no reason Saskatchewan should not continue to prepare for a general election on its legislatively-scheduled date of October 26, 2020,” Boda said Friday in a statement.

“This conclusion was formed, in part, based on the advice and information provided by an electoral advisory group. It was also informed by input from the chief official agents of the province’s registered political parties, as well as from Elections Saskatchewan’s field leadership team throughout the province and our head office leadership team here in Regina.”

The electoral advisory group, made up of Boda, Shahab, Saskatchewan Party house leader Jeremy Harrison and Cathy Sproule, the NDP’s house leader, meet four times over the last three months.

Boda said the group, while not a decision-making body, helped in deciding on the viability of an election on Oct. 26.

“Their input and participation helped to shape my recommendation, ensuring that the coming general election can be conducted safely and with integrity,” Boda said.

Moe’s office said they have received Boda’s letter.

“The premier is confident that Elections Saskatchewan is closely following public health guidance and taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of voters,” said Jim Billington, Moe’s press secretary.

Saskatchewan will be the second province to hold a general election during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Brunswick heads to the polls on Sept. 14.

Most residents of Saskatchewan will also head to the polls on Nov. 9 for municipal elections.