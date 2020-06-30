Scott Moe rejects call for legislative sitting before October election

Saskatchewan’s premier is rejecting a call by the Opposition to reconvene the legislature in the weeks leading up to the fall provincial election.
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili penned a letter to Premier Scott Moe requesting legislature members return in September.
Meili said he wants the Saskatchewan Party government to spell out how it has spent a $200-million contingency fund established to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moe says Meili wants a “do-over,” after pushing for the summer sitting.
Moe says residents will get a chance to decide for themselves what they think of the government in the provincial vote.
Residents are to go to the polls on Oct. 26.
