Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Scott Moe rejects call for legislative sitting before October election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2020 1:40 pm
NDP Leader Ryan Meili penned a letter to Premier Scott Moe requesting legislature members return in September.
NDP Leader Ryan Meili penned a letter to Premier Scott Moe requesting legislature members return in September. Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s premier is rejecting a call by the Opposition to reconvene the legislature in the weeks leading up to the fall provincial election.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili penned a letter to Premier Scott Moe requesting legislature members return in September.

Meili said he wants the Saskatchewan Party government to spell out how it has spent a $200-million contingency fund established to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moe says Meili wants a “do-over,” after pushing for the summer sitting.

Moe says residents will get a chance to decide for themselves what they think of the government in the provincial vote.

Residents are to go to the polls on Oct. 26.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
