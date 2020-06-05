FSIN, Sask. NDP slam province’s child welfare approach, call for systemic change

Send this page to someone via email

First Nations leaders and the official opposition are chastising the Saskatchewan government for its approach to child welfare, saying it has failed to protect Indigenous children.

Last year, there were 3,412 children in the province’s care — the highest number since 2008, according to the Ministry of Social Services.

Eighty-six per cent of those children were identified as Indigenous. About 16 per cent of Saskatchewan’s population is Indigenous, according to 2016 census data.

“These numbers just show the failure of the current child welfare system in this region when it comes to caring for Indigenous children,” said David Pratt, vice chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

“You’re not keeping Saskatchewan strong, Mr. Premier, when [86 per cent] of the children in care are First Nations.”

Saskatchewan’s child advocate was notified of 34 deaths last year. Twenty-nine of them were First Nations and Métis children.

“One death is too much,” Pratt said.

“That system continues to break apart families [and] continues to not deal with the core foundational issues that our families are dealing with — and that’s trauma.”

A staggering amount of work needs to be done to undo the damages of colonialism and misguided government policies, Pratt said.

The road ahead must include support for the implementation of the Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families, he said. The federal legislation came into force on Jan. 1, empowering Indigenous communities to reassert their jurisdiction over child welfare.

“If you give First Nations the tools, if you give us the resourcing, we’ll finish the job,” Pratt said.

“We’ll bring our families home.” Tweet This

The FSIN is calling for statutory federal funding to help First Nations retake control of child and family services. The province must work with Indigenous leaders to implement the act, Pratt said.

In the meantime, the FSIN and Saskatchewan NDP are calling on the province to do more to address the systemic reasons why so many Indigenous children are taken from their families.

They’re calling for a review of the child welfare system, and better strategies to address addictions, mental health and poverty. The provincial government introduced a poverty reduction strategy in 2016.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said the province has done nothing of meaningful change, failing to deliver on the recommendations made in the child advocate’s reports.

“Right now, those reports are basically put on a shelf and nothing is done with them,” Meili said.

“Why have an independent advocate if you’re not actually going to listen to what they have to say?”

Global News is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Social Services.