Sask. NDP release plan to revive economy post-coronavirus

Days before the Saskatchewan legislature is set to resume, the NDP have released a post-coronavirus recovery plan that looks similar to an election campaign.

On Wednesday, the NDP released an 18-page report on its plan to revive Saskatchewan’s economy, which faces a $1.3- to $3.3-billion deficit.

“You’re seeing a lot of what our priorities will be,” said Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili. “The game has changed with COVID-19. There is new urgency and emphasis on the kind of investments that need to be made into people. We can’t wait for an election to make that happen.”

Proposals include raising minimum wage to $15 an hour, having affordable childcare options, and creating a home-care system to reduce overcrowding in emergency rooms and health-care facilities.

The NDP is also pushing for more funding in education to reduce class sizes, and creating a Sask-First procurement plan to “ensure” construction jobs remain in Saskatchewan while eliminating the PST on construction.

“We need a government that’s willing to lead us in the recovery, not leave us in a recession,” Meili said.

The Saskatchewan government will table the 2020-21 budget on Monday.

In mid-March, the province released its $14.15-billion spending plan for 2020. In May, it topped up its stimulus package by $2 billion in borrowed spending to invest in construction and shovel-ready projects.

Premier Scott Moe called it a booster shot to the province’s spending plan that is expected to created 10,000 jobs.

The NDP say its plan will create immediate jobs as well.

“Our plan to expand renewable energy and retrofits — conservation retrofits — will put thousands of people to work at the same time [as] reducing people’s bills,” Meili said.

Jobs would also be created through the party’s Sask-First procurement plan and the creation of new childcare spaces.

How these plans will be funded remains unknown. As of now, the NDP has no official stance on whether taxes will need to be raised.

Party officials said they will provide funding numbers in the future.

More to come.