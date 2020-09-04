Saskatchewan sees 4 new coronavirus infections, active cases stay at 36

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Friday.

Health officials said there were four new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,638 since the first case was reported in March.

Read more: SHA says possible coronavirus exposure at 2 businesses in Assiniboia

According to a press release, the new cases are located in the north-central, central-west, south-west and south-central zones.

All three current hospitalizations in the province are in Saskatoon — two are receiving inpatient care and one is in intensive care.

Four more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,578.

There are currently 36 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to a press release, 1,221 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. To date, over 144,670 tests have been carried out in the province.

3:57 Setting up your home for the unique school year Setting up your home for the unique school year

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.