Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

SHA says possible coronavirus exposure at 2 businesses in Assiniboia

By Thomas Piller Global News
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier says province moving ahead with COVID Alert app
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday said the province would be moving ahead with having the COVID Alert app available for use in the province, though did not specify a date on when it would be usable.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is notifying people that an individual who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus visited two businesses in Assiniboia last week.

The alert was issued on Friday.

Read more: Possible coronavirus exposure at multiple locations in Saskatchewan, SHA says

Public health officials said the advisory applies for those at the businesses on Aug. 25 during the following times:

  • Fresh St​​art restaurant at 122 3rd Ave. W. from around 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
  • Timo​​​thy Daniels Clothing Company at 316 Centre St. from around 2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

SHA officials are advising anyone who was at these locations during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Story continues below advertisement

They added that those who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for two weeks.

Read more: Confirmed coronavirus case at Regina Co-op Refinery complex

According to a press release, if health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts during a contact investigation, they may take further action to notify the community about possible locations where individuals with COVID-19 may have attended while infectious.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Assiniboia is roughly 150 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Health AuthorityAssiniboiaAssiniboia SaskatchewanFresh St​​artTimo​​​thy Daniels Clothing Company
Flyers
More weekly flyers