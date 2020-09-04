Ottawa adds 13 coronavirus cases heading into Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another double-digit increase in coronavirus cases on Friday as the city launched its new drive-thru testing site.

OPH added 13 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total to 3,022 since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the latest daily update, and the number of active cases of the virus remained unchanged at 199.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 also remained unchanged at 11, with one person in intensive care.

Three new coronavirus outbreaks were declared in OPH’s latest report: two outbreaks at the Children’s Village of Ottawa Carleton’s Odessa and Ritchie Street locations and one at the Perley-Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre’s Gatineau building.

Two outbreaks at the Residence St. Louis long-term care facility and a local Christian Horizons centre were declared over, leaving the number of ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa at 19.

Ottawa health officials also launched a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site in the parking lot of RCGT Park on Friday.

Testing is available at the Coventry Road site by appointment only with bookings available via the OPH website.

My thanks to @ottawahealth @OttawaHospital and our regional health partners for their work in opening Ottawa’s first drive-in COVID-19 test centre. This is an important step forward in expanding our testing strategy. To book your test visit: https://t.co/FsxLoLBE3f pic.twitter.com/lNpAzWnXQj — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) September 4, 2020

