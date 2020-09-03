Menu

Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador encouraging residents to use new COVID-19 tracing app

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2020 4:14 pm
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier says province moving ahead with COVID Alert app
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday said the province would be moving ahead with having the COVID Alert app available for use in the province, though did not specify a date on when it would be useable. He stressed the app was not a tracking app, but is just a tool to alert people if they've come into close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador has signed on to use the federal government’s new smartphone app that notifies users when they have been in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

The COVID Alert app, which is free and voluntary, was launched in Ontario last month and is expected to be available in Saskatchewan in a few weeks.

Read more: Newfoundland and Labrador first in Atlantic Canada to launch COVID-19 app

Provincial Health Minister John Haggie is encouraging residents of Newfoundland and Labrador to download the app, saying it can help slow the spread of the virus.

Haggie said today officials consulted with the province’s information and privacy commissioner to ensure users’ privacy is protected.

The app does not track a user’s movements, nor does it share or collect personal information.

Read more: COVID Alert app wraps first month with 2.2M downloads, 90 infection reports

If a person with the app tests positive for COVID-19, they will be asked to enter a one-time key from Public Health, which will alert other app users who may have come in close contact with that person in the last 14 days.

“Launching COVID Alert today for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians means there is an important new tool in the toolbox when it comes to living with COVID-19,” Premier Andrew Furey said in a statement.

“A lot of thought and work has gone into its development, and I’d like to thank everyone for their dedication.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
