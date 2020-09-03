Menu

Crime

Huntsville OPP searching for missing 76-year-old man who got separated from wife on hike

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 4:37 pm
Fredrick "Ted" Nasmith was last seen in the bush area near Toad Lake in Lake of Bays, Ont., on Wednesday, police say.
Huntsville OPP say they’re searching for a missing 76-year-old man who got separated from his wife after going for a hike on Monday.

Fredrick “Ted” Nasmith was last seen in the bush area near Toad Lake in Lake of Bays, Ont., on Wednesday, police say.

Read more: Huntsville OPP warn of cottage rental scam

After Nasmith and his wife Cecilia got separated, Cecilia made her way to Limberlost Road Thursday at about 10:05 a.m., with the help of a civilian. Police say she was able to contact emergency services and is now at home in good health.

Nasmith is described to be five-foot-eight in height and 160 pounds, with a grey mustache and beard, wearing an orange ball cap, a long-sleeved light blue sweater, green pants and brown hiking boots.

Read more: Kitchener man charged after breaking into vehicle in Huntsville, Ont.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Officers are asking property owners in the Toad Lake area to check their properties and outbuildings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1112.

OPP provide update on ‘active’ investigation into missing seniors
