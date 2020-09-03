Huntsville OPP searching for missing 76-year-old man who got separated from wife on hike

Huntsville OPP say they’re searching for a missing 76-year-old man who got separated from his wife after going for a hike on Monday.
Fredrick “Ted” Nasmith was last seen in the bush area near Toad Lake in Lake of Bays, Ont., on Wednesday, police say.
After Nasmith and his wife Cecilia got separated, Cecilia made her way to Limberlost Road Thursday at about 10:05 a.m., with the help of a civilian. Police say she was able to contact emergency services and is now at home in good health.
Nasmith is described to be five-foot-eight in height and 160 pounds, with a grey mustache and beard, wearing an orange ball cap, a long-sleeved light blue sweater, green pants and brown hiking boots.
Police and family are concerned for his well-being.
Officers are asking property owners in the Toad Lake area to check their properties and outbuildings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1112.
