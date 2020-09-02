Menu

Crime

Kitchener man charged after breaking into vehicle in Huntsville, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 4:12 pm
An investigation found that the suspect breached his release conditions stemming from an incident last week, in which he was charged with theft under $5,000 and trespassing at night.
An investigation found that the suspect breached his release conditions stemming from an incident last week, in which he was charged with theft under $5,000 and trespassing at night. Global News London / File

A Kitchener man has been charged after he reportedly broke into vehicles at an address on Veteran’s Way in Huntsville, Ont., Tuesday night, local OPP say.

Bryan Noble, 25, from Kitchener, was arrested, police say, and an investigation found that he breached his release conditions stemming from an incident last week, in which he was charged with theft under $5,000 and trespassing at night.

Read more: Huntsville OPP search for suspect after officer injured at R.I.D.E. stop

Noble was further charged with theft under $5,000 from a vehicle, trespassing at night, two counts of breaching a recognizance and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Noble was released on an undertaking and will appear in Huntsville court in November.

Investigation into Muskoka boat crash continues
