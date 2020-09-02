Menu

Crime

Huntsville OPP warn of cottage rental scam

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 6:00 pm
According to police, the cottage rental advertisement looks legitimate, with the suspects asking victims to send money via e-transfer.
According to police, the cottage rental advertisement looks legitimate, with the suspects asking victims to send money via e-transfer.

Huntsville OPP are warning the public of a cottage rental scam they’re investigating, where suspects advertise a cottage for rent online that includes pictures and information.

According to police, the advertisement looks legitimate, with the suspects asking victims to send money via e-transfer.

The victims then go to the cottage only to find the real owner unaware of the transaction, officers say.

In many cases, police say, once money has already been paid, it’s difficult to get it back.

“Please be careful and don’t let this happen to you,” officers say.

“Anyone renting a cottage should be very cautious and only deal directly with the owner of a cottage or a reputable business that specializes in seasonal cottage renting.”

