Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers, response on Thursday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give an in-person update on the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response on Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m., which will be live streamed in this post.
As of Wednesday, Alberta had a total of 1,403 active cases of COVID-19, with 114 new cases reported over 24 hours.
One more Albertan was also reported to have died after falling ill with the novel coronavirus.
Saturday will mark six months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Alberta.
