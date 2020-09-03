Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers, response on Thursday

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 3:29 pm
In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing.
In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give an in-person update on the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m., which will be live streamed in this post.

Read more: By the numbers: 6 months since Alberta’s 1st COVID-19 case confirmed

As of Wednesday, Alberta had a total of 1,403 active cases of COVID-19, with 114 new cases reported over 24 hours.

One more Albertan was also reported to have died after falling ill with the novel coronavirus.

Saturday will mark six months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Alberta.

