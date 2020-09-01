Menu

Health

Jason Kenney to announce new approach to creating continuing-care spaces in Alberta

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 12:18 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce a new plan for creating more continuing care facilities across the province on Sept. 1.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce a new plan for creating more continuing care facilities across the province on Sept. 1. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce a new approach to creating continuing-care spaces in priority communities on Tuesday.

Kenney will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro as well as Alberta Continuing Care Association board chair member Jennifer McCue and vice board chair of the Christian Health Association of Alberta John Kopeck.

The announcement will be made at 11:30 a.m., and will be streamed live in this article.

Read more: Visitor policies at Alberta continuing-care facilities start to ease Thursday

The announcement comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the province.

The virus has consistently posed a risk to vulnerable citizens across Alberta, prompting the government to implement changes for seniors and long-term care, including the announcement of strict visitation rules at continuing-care facilities in April.

Those restrictions included banning almost all visitors from the facilities, with the exception of a dying resident or a visitor essential for delivering care.

However, in mid-July, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the restrictions at these facilities would be loosened — allowing families to reconnect with their loved ones amid the pandemic.

Some visitor restrictions are still in place at facilities that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Read more: Alberta government announces $170M to support seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

In May, the province also announced $170 million in funding for Alberta’s vulnerable populations.

Officials said the funding will go towards enhancing staffing, providing more cleaning supplies and addressing lost accommodation revenue at long-term care facilities, designated supportive living facilities and seniors lodges across Alberta as the province looks to slowly relaunch the economy.

