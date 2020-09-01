Jason Kenney to announce new approach to creating continuing-care spaces in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce a new approach to creating continuing-care spaces in priority communities on Tuesday.

Kenney will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro as well as Alberta Continuing Care Association board chair member Jennifer McCue and vice board chair of the Christian Health Association of Alberta John Kopeck.

The announcement comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the province.

The virus has consistently posed a risk to vulnerable citizens across Alberta, prompting the government to implement changes for seniors and long-term care, including the announcement of strict visitation rules at continuing-care facilities in April.

Those restrictions included banning almost all visitors from the facilities, with the exception of a dying resident or a visitor essential for delivering care.

However, in mid-July, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the restrictions at these facilities would be loosened — allowing families to reconnect with their loved ones amid the pandemic.

Some visitor restrictions are still in place at facilities that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

In May, the province also announced $170 million in funding for Alberta’s vulnerable populations.

Officials said the funding will go towards enhancing staffing, providing more cleaning supplies and addressing lost accommodation revenue at long-term care facilities, designated supportive living facilities and seniors lodges across Alberta as the province looks to slowly relaunch the economy.

