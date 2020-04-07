Alberta’s top doctor bans most visitors at continuing care facilities

Send this page to someone via email

In an ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health has banned most visitors to all continuing care facilities in Alberta.

The new restrictions have been applied to all licensed supportive living homes, long-term care and continuing care facilities in the province.

“I know this will have a profound impact on the lives of those residents and their families;” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“This is not a step that we take lightly.” Tweet This

The only exception, under the amended public health order, would be a visitor for a dying resident or a visitor essential for delivering care.

So far, 112 of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and 13 deaths have been in Alberta continuing care facilities.

“Residents of all continuing care sites are at extreme risk if exposed to COVID-19,” said Hinshaw.

“This order is an aggressive but necessary step to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of vulnerable Albertans,” said health minister Tyler Shandro.

In cases where a resident is dying, a family member, friend or religious leader will only be allowed to enter one at a time. They cannot interact with any other residents while in the building.

Any visitor must also undergo health screening, which includes a temperature check, before stepping inside one of the care buildings.

Visitors are also required to wear a face mask while inside the building.

Anyone sick will not be allowed inside.

The province says the order also applies to all residential addiction treatment operators licence under the Mental Health Services Protection Act.

Hinshaw is urging Albertans to reach out to loved ones in care facilities through phone or video instead.