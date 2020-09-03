Menu

Comments

Commentary

Scott Thompson: Government in ‘no win’ situation with teacher unions

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Protesters join a demonstration organized by the Teacher's Unions outside the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, as four Teacher's Unions hold a province wide education strike, on Friday, February 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.
>Let’s be clear. There is not enough money in the province or space in public schools to have every school operating with 15 students per class every day.

It is physically impossible at this time, both financially and logistically. Otherwise, high school classes would not be alternating days.

There simply is not enough room.

So why are the teachers’ unions inflaming parents by asking officials for answers to questions that no one has or that are logistically impossible?

Because any scenario is a win for the unions and a loss for the government.

Ontario's 4 major teachers' unions to file labour board complaint over school reopening plan

The teachers have launched a legal action against the government again, this time over an unsafe working environment for their members.

If they win, will schools be closed because their demands are impossible to meet? Or they will say, “I told you so,” when infection breaks out at a school?

How Hamilton's high schools are planning for classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

This is a classic union negotiating tactic that puts the government of the day in a no-win situation.

Although most parents are tired of their dance, you can perhaps accept it more during their never-ending labour contract negotiations.

But to be twisting arms now during a global pandemic when everyone is working together to keep kids safe is both selfish and entirely self-serving.

Parents will remember teachers’ performance during this crisis, as we have everyone’s.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

