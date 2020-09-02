Manitoba sees net total of 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were announced in Manitoba Wednesday, but public health officials said one previously identified case was determined to be from out-of-province, bringing the net total of new cases to 12.

This brings the province’s overall total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,244. Manitoba currently has 454 active cases and 14 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

According to Wednesday’s data, four of the new cases are in the Winnipeg area, with one in the Southern Health region and eight in Prairie Mountain.

Health officials said two previously identified cases in Winnipeg are linked to recent outbreaks at two local care homes: Fred Douglas Lodge and Beacon Hill Lodge. Close contacts are being identified and the investigation continues.

Both locations, the province said, have put in place additional safety measures to reduce the risk to staff and residents, and are restricting visits.

The province is also advising of two potential public exposure sites: Aug. 21 to 23 at the Canoe Taphouse in Wasagaming, and Aug. 21 and 22 at the Buffalo Bar and Ten Restaurant at the Elkhorn Resort Spa and Conference Centre in Onanole.

