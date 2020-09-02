Suspect charged with manslaughter in July 18 Main Street homicide

Winnipeg police have charged a suspect in a July homicide outside a Main Street hotel and beer vendor.
Christopher Michael Grozelle, 26, is now in custody facing manslaughter charges after previously being charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that left Valentine Ernest Sumner, 41, in critical condition July 18.
Sumner later died of his injuries in hospital.
Trending Stories
Winnipeg police lay first degree murder, drug trafficking charges against criminal organization members
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments