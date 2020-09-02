Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with manslaughter in July 18 Main Street homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 2:37 pm
Winnipeg police on Main Street investigating a homicide in July.
Winnipeg police on Main Street investigating a homicide in July. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police have charged a suspect in a July homicide outside a Main Street hotel and beer vendor.

Christopher Michael Grozelle, 26, is now in custody facing manslaughter charges after previously being charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident that left Valentine Ernest Sumner, 41, in critical condition July 18.

Read more: Winnipeg police call for witnesses of fight leading up to Main Street homicide

Sumner later died of his injuries in hospital.

