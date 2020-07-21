Winnipeg police call for witnesses of fight leading up to Main Street homicide

Winnipeg police say a man killed in the city’s latest homicide was involved in a fight outside a Main Street beer vendor in the moments before his death.
Valentine Ernest Sumner, 41, was found critically injured and laying on Main Street between Dufferin Avenue and Jarvis Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
The Winnipeg man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Winnipeg police wouldn’t specify how Sumner was injured or if there was a weapon involved.
His death is the city’s 22nd homicide of the year.
On Tuesday police said Sumner had been involved in an altercation outside a hotel/beer vendor in the 800 block of Main Street before his death.
Investigators believe there were a number of witnesses to the assault, and are asking anyone with information to call police.
Witnesses are asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
