Winnipeg police call for witnesses of fight leading up to Main Street homicide

Winnipeg police say a man killed in the city’s latest homicide was involved in a fight outside a Main Street beer vendor in the moments before his death.

Valentine Ernest Sumner, 41, was found critically injured and laying on Main Street between Dufferin Avenue and Jarvis Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Winnipeg man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased was involved in an altercation outside of a hotel/beer vendor in the 800 block of Main before being found. It is believed that there were witnesses to the assault, and investigators would like to speak with anyone that can provide information. https://t.co/VSvi7VXbNm — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 21, 2020

Winnipeg police wouldn’t specify how Sumner was injured or if there was a weapon involved.

His death is the city’s 22nd homicide of the year.

On Tuesday police said Sumner had been involved in an altercation outside a hotel/beer vendor in the 800 block of Main Street before his death.

Investigators believe there were a number of witnesses to the assault, and are asking anyone with information to call police.

Witnesses are asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.