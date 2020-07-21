Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police call for witnesses of fight leading up to Main Street homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police on Main Street investigating the city's latest homicide.
Winnipeg police on Main Street investigating the city's latest homicide. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police say a man killed in the city’s latest homicide was involved in a fight outside a Main Street beer vendor in the moments before his death.

Valentine Ernest Sumner, 41, was found critically injured and laying on Main Street between Dufferin Avenue and Jarvis Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating 22nd homicide of 2020

The Winnipeg man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police wouldn’t specify how Sumner was injured or if there was a weapon involved.

His death is the city’s 22nd homicide of the year.

On Tuesday police said Sumner had been involved in an altercation outside a hotel/beer vendor in the 800 block of Main Street before his death.

Investigators believe there were a number of witnesses to the assault, and are asking anyone with information to call police.

Witnesses are asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

 

