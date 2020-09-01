Woodstock firefighters, police respond to massive fire at fairgrounds

Send this page to someone via email

The Woodstock Fire Department is working to extinguish a massive fire that has erupted at the town’s fairgrounds.

According to a news release issued by the Woodstock Police Service Tuesday evening, crews were called about a structure fire at the Nellis Street property at around 6:30 p.m.

“The situation is fluid and emergency personnel anticipate being in the area for several hours to come,” the statement said.

Firefighters are fighting a large fire at Woodstock Fairgrounds. Please give all emergency responders room to work and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/436kkxHo4K — Woodstock Fire Dept (@WoodstockFireDe) September 2, 2020

“Police are requesting that the public avoid the area and appreciate the community response and cooperation thus far.”

Videos posted on social media appeared to show the fire concentrated around one building on the property.

As of Tuesday evening, it was unclear what exactly was destroyed and if there were any injuries.