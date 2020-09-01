Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid after Edmonton man killed in ‘unprovoked attack’ in Beverly neighbourhood

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 1, 2020 6:22 pm
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Saturday morning in northeast Edmonton.
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Saturday morning in northeast Edmonton. Global News

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after an Edmonton man was killed in what police are calling an unprovoked attack in northeast Edmonton on Aug. 22.

Police were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 42 Street at around 4 a.m.

Read more: Edmonton homicide unit investigates death of man found near bus shelter

Pedestrians found Russell William Storoschuk injured in the Beverly neighbourhood and called 911. The 68-year-old was taken to hospital where he died.

On Aug. 26, the medical examiner said Storoshcuk died by blunt force trauma. The death was ruled a homicide.

Read more: Man found dead near Edmonton bus shelter victim of a homicide: police

After reviewing surveillance video from businesses in the area, police identified Darrell David Taylor as a suspect. The 23-year-old has been charged with one count of second-degree murder after being taken into custody in downtown Edmonton on Saturday.

