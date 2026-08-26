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Crime

Pair accused of murder in 2023 shooting death of Ontario teen: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 4:51 pm
2 min read
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Pickering. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Pickering. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
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Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Pickering, Ont., three years ago.

Durham Regional Police say two suspects were identified following a lengthy investigation, with one man arrested on Tuesday and the second earlier Wednesday.

The shooting occurred June 18 in the area of Valley Farm and Kingston roads. Emergency crews responded at around 9:40 p.m.

On arrival, police found 17-year-old Anthony Dixon, who had been shot. Officers and paramedics attempted to save his life, but their efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dixon was remembered by his family for his “banter, his silliness (and) his smile in the morning.”

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“It’s hard to think about a day without waking up to him,” said Anthony’s father, James Dixon, in July 2023.

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Police have been using all avenues since the shooting to find out who is responsible.

Fawaz Sheikh, 22, from Ajax has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with Dixon’s death.

A second male cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act as they were a youth at the time of the offence. The teen from Pickering is now 19 and faces a count of second-degree murder.

Both men have been taken into custody pending a bail hearing.

James says Anthony, a Grade 11 student who attended Pine Ridge Secondary School, was always a good kid.

“He did everything a normal 17-year-old was supposed to do,” he said.

Anthony loved listening to music, playing basketball and video games, spending time with his friends and family, and his girlfriend.

His dad said he and his wife often relied on him to pick up his three younger brothers from school, help out and babysit.

“He was everybody’s world; he made everything work,” said Dixon at the time. “Without him, nothing works.”

The police investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 extension 5421.

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with files from Global News’ Lexy Benedict

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