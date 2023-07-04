‘We’re all broken’: Father speaks out following son’s fatal shooting in Pickering

Send this page to someone via email

Durham regional police are continuing to ask the public for any new information following a Pickering, Ont., shooting on June 17 that took the life of a 17-year-old boy, Anthony Dixon.

Anthony’s father, who spoke out days after the incident, says his family has been going through the emotions second by second.

“It’s hard to think about a day without waking up to him,” said an emotional James Dixon. “His banter, his silliness, his smile in the morning, it’s just really hard.”

Durham police said the shooting happened in the area of Valley Farm and Kingston roads. Emergency crews responded at around 9:40 p.m.

“They arrived on scene here and located a 17-year-old male that had been shot,” said Durham police Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss.

Officers and paramedics attempted to save his life, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then, police have been using all avenues to find out who is responsible for this shooting.

Dixon says Anthony, a Grade 11 student who attended Pine Ridge Secondary School, was always a good kid.

“He did everything a normal 17-year-old was supposed to do,” he said.

Anthony loved listening to music, playing basketball and video games, spending time with his friends and family, and his girlfriend.

His dad said he and his wife often relied on him to pick up his three younger brothers from school, help out and babysit. They have all been left heartbroken.

“He was everybody’s world; he made everything work,” said Dixon. “Without him, nothing works.”

One of the hardest parts, Dixon said, is that they came to the region for a better life, moving from Scarborough to Pickering a few years ago.

“We saw what was happening there with the violence and the guns,” said an emotional Dixon. “We moved here to make it better, and it made it worse.”

Dixon says the gun violence has to stop.

“We’ve got to give it up, these little kids are dying. They haven’t lived life, he didn’t make it to prom,” said Dixon. “He didn’t get to do anything as an adult. People don’t understand what they are doing when they do this. It’s not just hurting one person, it causes pain to everyone who knows him.”

Now, in the same place the tragic incident took place, lies a memorial. Flowers, candles, notes and gifts in memory of Anthony fill the area, with friends and loved ones often dropping by to pay their respects.

The community and Anthony’s loved ones are continuing to mourn his loss.

Close friend of the family Cordell Culmer says he loved Anthony like his own. Culmer has since launched a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral and memorial costs.

“Anthony was a great kid. We had a lot of good memories,” he tells Global News in an emotional interview.

In all his sadness, Dixon continues to thank the public, friends, family and his community for all the incredible support they have received.

Jenna Evans, a community member who knows the family, partnered with the Super Sophia Project, a non-profit organization in Durham, to send love boxes to Anthony’s younger brothers during this difficult time.

“The reality is, whether you are a family friend, close friend or even have no relation, it’s a tragic incident that’s going to hit home,” said Evans.

She says as a mother, it hurts even more.

“Anthony was a son, cousin, grandson, nephew and a brother,” said Evans. “If even the smallest thing can help brighten their days, we want to make sure of that.”

The boxes have been filled with community donations for the brothers and will be delivered this summer.

The family says they plan to hold a big celebration to celebrate Anthony in the coming months, something his father says he would have wanted.

“He always wanted the best things in life,” said Dixon. “He always said, ‘Dad, when I get rich, I’m going to take care of everyone.’ So we want to give him the biggest party possible.”

Durham regional police say anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Peacocke of the major crimes homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402.