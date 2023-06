Send this page to someone via email

A male victim is dead after a shooting in Pickering on Sunday.

Durham Regional Police said the shooting happened in the area of Valley Farm and Kingston roads.

Police said a male was located with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Further information on the victim, including his age, and the incident was not immediately released.

Police are set to provide an update to the media Monday morning.

Police are in the area of Kingston Rd and Valleyfarm Rd in Pickering for a shooting investigation. One male has been located with life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. Further information to follow… pic.twitter.com/nX1bcJJX9E — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 19, 2023

