Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

U.S. says Chinese hackers accessed DOJ, NASA, other sensitive agencies

By Raphael Satter and AJ Vicens Reuters
Posted August 26, 2026 12:43 pm
1 min read
A man uses a laptop in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023, photo illustration. View image in full screen
A man uses a laptop in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023, photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The United States said Wednesday that it had disrupted a Chinese hacking operation responsible for break-ins at the U.S. Justice Department, NASA, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Senate, and other sensitive government agencies.

In a statement, the Justice Department said that it had seized domains used by two hacking platforms, dubbed “QScan” and “QTRouter,” which it said had been used as part of the campaign. An affidavit identified the U.S. Department of Energy, the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and four unnamed companies in the United States and South Korea as being among the hackers’ victims.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Beijing routinely denies responsibility for hacking activity.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Justice Department said that the platforms were run by a China-based firm, the Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company, whose clients it said included China’s civilian intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security and its military, the People’s Liberation Army.

Story continues below advertisement

Reuters could not immediately locate contact details for Nanjing Xinjiuwei.

The affidavit said the group’s computer infrastructure had been used to compromise critical infrastructure and other sensitive networks in the U.S. and worldwide since at least 2018.

Experts who follow Chinese cyber activity say that private contractors routinely carry out high-profile intrusions on behalf of various Chinese government agencies.

“Over the last decade, the number of companies offering niche offensive services has exploded,” said Dakota Cary, a China analyst with cybersecurity company SentinelOne.

Click to play video: 'China hacked key U.S. offices: Report'
China hacked key U.S. offices: Report

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices