Woman’s body found in burned Delta field early Wednesday

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A woman’s body was discovered in a field in Delta on Wednesday morning and police have confirmed they are investigating it as a suspicious death.

Police said the woman was found after a fire was discovered in the 6400 block of River Road.

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Investigators are now working to determine what happened and to confirm the woman’s identity.

They are asking anyone who was travelling along the 6400 block of River Road during the early morning hours and witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have dashcam footage from the area, to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4444.